Southern Professional Hockey League Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Challenge Round (First Round)
|(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
|No. 5 Roanoke 2, No. 1 Peoria 0
Wednesday, April 10: Roanoke 4, Peoria 3
Friday, April 12: Roanoke 4, Peoria 3
|Birmingham 1, Fayetteville 1
Friday, April 12: Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 0
Saturday, April 13: Birmingham 3, Fayetteville 2
Sunday, April 14: Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
|No. 3 Huntsville 1, No. 7 Pensacola 0
Thursday, April 11: Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1
Saturday, April 13: Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 14: Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
|No. 4 Knoxville 2, No. 6 Macon 0
Friday, April 12: Knoxville 3, Macon 1
Saturday, April 13: Knoxville 3, Macon 2
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.