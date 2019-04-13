Southern Professional Hockey League Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern Challenge Round (First Round) (Best-of-3; x-if necessary) No. 5 Roanoke 2, No. 1 Peoria 0

Wednesday, April 10: Roanoke 4, Peoria 3

Friday, April 12: Roanoke 4, Peoria 3

Birmingham 1, Fayetteville 1

Friday, April 12: Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 0

Saturday, April 13: Birmingham 3, Fayetteville 2

Advertisement

Sunday, April 14: Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Huntsville 1, No. 7 Pensacola 0

Thursday, April 11: Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1

Saturday, April 13: Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 14: Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Knoxville 2, No. 6 Macon 0

Friday, April 12: Knoxville 3, Macon 1

Saturday, April 13: Knoxville 3, Macon 2

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.