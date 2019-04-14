Southern Professional Hockey League Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Challenge Round (First Round)
|(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
|No. 5 Roanoke 2, No. 1 Peoria 0
Wednesday, April 10: Roanoke 4, Peoria 3
Friday, April 12: Roanoke 4, Peoria 3
|No. 2 Birmingham 2, No. 8 Fayetteville 1
Friday, April 12: Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 0
Saturday, April 13: Birmingham 3, Fayetteville 2
Sunday, April 14: Birmingham 2, Fayetteville 0
|No. 3 Huntsville 2, No. 7 Pensacola 1
Thursday, April 11: Huntsville 3, Pensacola 1
Saturday, April 13: Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2, OT
Sunday, April 14: Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3
|No. 4 Knoxville 2, No. 6 Macon 0
Friday, April 12: Knoxville 3, Macon 1
Saturday, April 13: Knoxville 3, Macon 2
___
