SPHL At A Glance

April 3, 2019 10:05 am
 
< a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
z-Peoria 54 38 7 4 5 85 191 118
x-Birmingham 54 38 14 2 0 78 198 142
x-Huntsville 54 35 16 3 0 73 200 147
x-Knoxville 54 28 21 4 1 61 164 160
x-Macon 54 27 22 2 3 59 155 146
x-Roanoke 54 27 23 3 1 58 163 171
x-Pensacola 54 25 23 2 4 56 137 145
x-Fayetteville 54 24 22 4 4 56 167 192
Quad City 54 16 33 4 1 37 133 189
Evansville 54 12 37 5 0 29 116 214

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

