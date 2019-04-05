SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA z-Peoria 54 38 7 4 5 85 191 118 x-Birmingham 54 38 14 2 0 78 198 142 x-Huntsville 54 35 16 3 0 73 200 147 x-Knoxville 54 28 21 4 1 61 164 160 x-Macon 54 27 22 2 3 59 155 146 x-Roanoke 54 27 23 3 1 58 163 171 x-Pensacola 54 25 23 2 4 56 137 145 x-Fayetteville 54 24 22 4 4 56 167 192 Quad City 54 16 33 4 1 37 133 189 Evansville 54 12 37 5 0 29 116 214

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

