SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Peoria
|54
|38
|7
|4
|5
|85
|191
|118
|x-Birmingham
|54
|38
|14
|2
|0
|78
|198
|142
|x-Huntsville
|54
|35
|16
|3
|0
|73
|200
|147
|x-Knoxville
|54
|28
|21
|4
|1
|61
|164
|160
|x-Macon
|54
|27
|22
|2
|3
|59
|155
|146
|x-Roanoke
|54
|27
|23
|3
|1
|58
|163
|171
|x-Pensacola
|54
|25
|23
|2
|4
|56
|137
|145
|x-Fayetteville
|54
|24
|22
|4
|4
|56
|167
|192
|Quad City
|54
|16
|33
|4
|1
|37
|133
|189
|Evansville
|54
|12
|37
|5
|0
|29
|116
|214
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.