Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

April 5, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
z-Peoria 54 38 7 4 5 85 191 118
x-Birmingham 54 38 14 2 0 78 198 142
x-Huntsville 55 35 17 3 0 73 202 151
x-Knoxville 55 28 22 4 1 61 164 164
x-Macon 54 27 22 2 3 59 155 146
x-Roanoke 54 27 23 3 1 58 163 171
x-Pensacola 55 26 23 2 4 58 141 145
x-Fayetteville 55 25 22 4 4 58 171 194
Quad City 54 16 33 4 1 37 133 189
Evansville 54 12 37 5 0 29 116 214

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 0

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

