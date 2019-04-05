Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

April 5, 2019 11:09 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
z-Peoria 55 39 7 4 5 87 196 120
x-Birmingham 55 39 14 2 0 80 202 144
x-Huntsville 55 35 17 3 0 73 202 151
x-Knoxville 55 28 22 4 1 61 164 164
x-Macon 55 27 23 2 3 59 157 151
x-Roanoke 55 27 24 3 1 58 165 175
x-Pensacola 55 26 23 2 4 58 141 145
x-Fayetteville 55 25 22 4 4 58 171 194
Quad City 55 17 33 4 1 39 138 193
Evansville 55 12 37 5 1 30 120 219

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 0

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Quad City 5, Evansville 4, SO

Peoria 5, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 2

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

