SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA z-Peoria 55 39 7 4 5 87 196 120 x-Birmingham 55 39 14 2 0 80 202 144 x-Huntsville 55 35 17 3 0 73 202 151 x-Knoxville 56 29 22 4 1 63 169 166 x-Macon 55 27 23 2 3 59 157 151 x-Roanoke 55 27 24 3 1 58 165 175 x-Pensacola 56 26 24 2 4 58 143 150 x-Fayetteville 55 25 22 4 4 58 171 194 Quad City 55 17 33 4 1 39 138 193 Evansville 55 12 37 5 1 30 120 219

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 0

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

Quad City 5, Evansville 4, SO

Peoria 5, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Pensacola 2

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

