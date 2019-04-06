SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Peoria
|55
|39
|7
|4
|5
|87
|196
|120
|x-Birmingham
|55
|39
|14
|2
|0
|80
|202
|144
|x-Huntsville
|56
|36
|17
|3
|0
|75
|209
|152
|x-Knoxville
|56
|29
|22
|4
|1
|63
|169
|166
|x-Macon
|55
|27
|23
|2
|3
|59
|157
|151
|x-Roanoke
|55
|27
|24
|3
|1
|58
|165
|175
|x-Pensacola
|56
|26
|24
|2
|4
|58
|143
|150
|x-Fayetteville
|56
|25
|23
|4
|4
|58
|172
|201
|Quad City
|56
|18
|33
|4
|1
|41
|143
|197
|Evansville
|56
|12
|38
|5
|1
|30
|124
|224
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Pensacola 4, Knoxville 0
Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2
Quad City 5, Evansville 4, SO
Peoria 5, Macon 2
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 2
Knoxville 5, Pensacola 2
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Huntsville 7, Fayetteville 1
Quad City 5, Evansville 4
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
