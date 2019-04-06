Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

April 6, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
z-Peoria 55 39 7 4 5 87 196 120
x-Birmingham 55 39 14 2 0 80 202 144
x-Huntsville 56 36 17 3 0 75 209 152
x-Knoxville 56 29 22 4 1 63 169 166
x-Macon 55 27 23 2 3 59 157 151
x-Roanoke 55 27 24 3 1 58 165 175
x-Pensacola 56 26 24 2 4 58 143 150
x-Fayetteville 56 25 23 4 4 58 172 201
Quad City 56 18 33 4 1 41 143 197
Evansville 56 12 38 5 1 30 124 224

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 0

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Quad City 5, Evansville 4, SO

Peoria 5, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Pensacola 2

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville 7, Fayetteville 1

Quad City 5, Evansville 4

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.