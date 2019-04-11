SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA z-Peoria 56 40 7 4 5 89 201 123 x-Birmingham 56 39 15 2 0 80 204 147 x-Huntsville 56 36 17 3 0 75 209 152 x-Knoxville 56 29 22 4 1 63 169 166 x-Roanoke 56 28 24 3 1 60 168 177 x-Macon 56 27 24 2 3 59 160 156 x-Pensacola 56 26 24 2 4 58 143 150 x-Fayetteville 56 25 23 4 4 58 172 201 Quad City 56 18 33 4 1 41 143 197 Evansville 56 12 38 5 1 30 124 224

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Peoria 3

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

