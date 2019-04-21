Sporting KC-Earthquakes, Sums

Kansas City 0 1—1 San Jose 2 2—4

First half_1, San Jose, Hoesen, 2 (Godoy), 6th minute; 2, San Jose, Hoesen, 3 (Yueill), 12th.

Second half_3, San Jose, Salinas, 2 (Eriksson), 46th; 4, San Jose, Eriksson, 2, 61st; 5, Kansas City, Gutierrez, 2 (penalty kick), 66th.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_San Jose, Espinoza, 45th; Godoy, 46th; Thompson, 54th. Kansas City, Sanchez, 48th; Croizet, 54th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal; TJ Zablocki; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

A_0.

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson, Anibal Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson (Judson, 70th), Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza (Paul Marie, 80th), Danny Hoesen (Chris Wondolowski, 80th).

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Matt Besler (Abdul Rwatubyaye, 15th), Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet, Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez (Kelyn Rowe, 63rd); Gianluca Busio (Daniel Salloi, 57th), Gerso Fernandes, Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell.

