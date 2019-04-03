Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Nuggets, Box

April 3, 2019 11:19 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (85)

DeRozan 4-7 3-5 11, Aldridge 6-12 4-4 16, Poeltl 1-3 1-2 3, White 2-7 1-2 5, Forbes 3-4 0-0 7, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 3-13 3-5 9, Pondexter 0-1 2-2 2, Bertans 4-9 3-3 11, Eubanks 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 2-6 0-0 5, Walker IV 6-11 1-2 16, Belinelli 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 31-81 18-25 85.

DENVER (113)

Barton 4-9 0-0 11, Millsap 1-4 1-2 3, Jokic 9-10 2-3 20, J.Murray 6-14 1-2 14, Harris 5-10 0-0 11, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Vanderbilt 0-1 0-0 0, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-6 1-2 9, Lyles 3-5 0-0 7, Morris 8-13 0-0 19, Beasley 7-14 2-3 19. Totals 47-87 7-12 113.

San Antonio 24 19 21 21— 85
Denver 28 33 25 27—113

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 5-27 (Walker IV 3-5, Forbes 1-2, Mills 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Aldridge 0-2, White 0-3, Gay 0-3, Belinelli 0-4, Bertans 0-4), Denver 12-33 (Morris 3-5, Barton 3-6, Beasley 3-8, Lyles 1-2, Harris 1-3, J.Murray 1-4, Plumlee 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Craig 0-1, Millsap 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 38 (Gay 8), Denver 47 (Jokic 11). Assists_San Antonio 15 (DeRozan, Forbes 3), Denver 41 (J.Murray 11). Total Fouls_San Antonio 14, Denver 20. Technicals_San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich 2. A_17,643 (19,520).

