The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spurs-Nuggets, Box

April 14, 2019 1:04 am
 
SAN ANTONIO (101)

DeRozan 6-17 6-8 18, Aldridge 6-19 3-4 15, Poeltl 3-5 0-0 6, White 7-10 2-3 16, Forbes 6-9 0-0 15, Gay 6-9 0-0 14, Bertans 1-2 2-3 5, Mills 2-3 0-0 4, Belinelli 3-9 1-2 8, Walker IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 14-20 101.

DENVER (96)

Barton 6-15 2-4 15, Millsap 4-9 3-3 12, Jokic 4-9 2-2 10, J.Murray 8-24 1-1 17, Harris 7-12 5-5 20, Craig 2-4 0-2 6, Plumlee 2-4 0-2 4, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Beasley 3-5 3-5 10. Totals 37-88 16-24 96.

San Antonio 25 34 13 29—101
Denver 20 31 17 28— 96

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-15 (Forbes 3-4, Gay 2-3, Bertans 1-2, Belinelli 1-4, Aldridge 0-1, Poeltl 0-1), Denver 6-28 (Craig 2-3, Beasley 1-2, Harris 1-3, Millsap 1-5, Barton 1-5, Morris 0-1, Jokic 0-3, J.Murray 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 47 (DeRozan 12), Denver 46 (Jokic 14). Assists_San Antonio 20 (DeRozan 6), Denver 25 (Jokic 14). Total Fouls_San Antonio 17, Denver 18. A_19,520 (19,520).

