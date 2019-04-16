Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Nuggets, Box

April 16, 2019 11:32 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (105)

DeRozan 11-19 9-9 31, Aldridge 8-20 8-10 24, Poeltl 2-5 1-2 5, White 7-11 2-2 17, Forbes 2-6 0-0 5, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-9 1-1 5, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Motiejunas 1-2 0-0 2, Bertans 1-4 0-0 3, Mills 2-5 0-0 5, Belinelli 3-5 1-1 8, Walker IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-86 22-25 105.

DENVER (114)

Barton 1-10 1-4 3, Millsap 7-10 5-7 20, Jokic 7-15 5-6 21, J.Murray 8-17 6-7 24, Harris 10-16 0-1 23, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 2-4 0-0 4, Morris 5-10 1-1 11, Beasley 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 43-89 18-26 114.

San Antonio 26 33 23 23—105
Denver 21 28 26 39—114

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 5-18 (Belinelli 1-2, White 1-2, Mills 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Bertans 1-4, Gay 0-1, Aldridge 0-2), Denver 10-24 (Harris 3-6, J.Murray 2-3, Jokic 2-3, Beasley 2-4, Millsap 1-1, Morris 0-1, Barton 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 50 (Gay 9), Denver 41 (Jokic 13). Assists_San Antonio 20 (Mills 5), Denver 29 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls_San Antonio 20, Denver 21. Technicals_San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, Denver coach Michael Malone. A_19,520 (19,520).

