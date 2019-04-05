Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Spurs-Wizards, Box

April 5, 2019 9:30 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (129)

DeRozan 8-14 0-0 16, Aldridge 10-17 4-5 24, Poeltl 6-7 1-2 13, Forbes 6-10 1-1 17, White 4-9 2-2 10, Gay 7-9 3-3 18, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 1-1 0-0 2, Motiejunas 1-4 0-0 2, Bertans 3-6 3-3 10, Mills 5-11 3-4 17, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 51-91 17-20 129.

WASHINGTON (112)

Brown Jr. 5-11 2-2 13, Portis 6-14 2-2 16, Bryant 8-10 2-3 19, Satoransky 2-7 2-2 6, Beal 9-19 5-6 25, Robinson 1-2 2-2 4, Dekker 1-4 0-0 3, Green 6-10 2-2 14, Randle 1-4 2-3 5, McRae 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-88 19-22 112.

San Antonio 37 40 28 24—129
Washington 32 26 30 24—112

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 10-25 (Forbes 4-6, Mills 4-10, Gay 1-2, Bertans 1-4, White 0-1, Walker IV 0-2), Washington 9-32 (Beal 2-6, Portis 2-6, Dekker 1-2, Randle 1-3, Bryant 1-3, McRae 1-4, Brown Jr. 1-4, Satoransky 0-2, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 42 (Poeltl, Aldridge 7), Washington 34 (Portis 9). Assists_San Antonio 34 (White 8), Washington 22 (Beal 5). Total Fouls_San Antonio 18, Washington 16. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A_20,409 (20,356).

