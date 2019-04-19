Listen Live Sports

St. Joseph’s guard Kimble joins Louisville as grad transfer

April 19, 2019 2:32 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has added former St. Joseph’s point guard Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble to its roster as a graduate transfer.

A two-year starter and only three-time captain for the Hawks, the 6-foot, 180-pound Kimble totaled 908 points with 111 3-pointers and 265 assists at the school. He ranked second on the team in scoring and assists last season at 15.6 points and 2.8 per game respectively despite missing 10 contests with a hand injury. Kimble was selected to the All-Big 5 second team.

Needing a replacement at the point for Christen Cunningham, another graduate transfer, Louisville coach Chris Mack praised the Philadelphia native’s skills, experience and leadership. Mack added that Kimble was willing “to do whatever it takes” to help the Cardinals succeed.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

