Stars-Blackhawks Sums

April 5, 2019 11:44 pm
 
Dallas 0 0 1—1
Chicago 1 3 2—6

First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 43 (Toews, Caggiula), 16:45. Penalties_Janmark, DAL, (tripping), 7:20; Spezza, DAL, (cross checking), 19:15.

Second Period_2, Chicago, Kahun 13 (Saad, Seabrook), 11:11. 3, Chicago, Kunitz 5 (Kampf), 13:05. 4, Chicago, Strome 20 (Gustafsson, DeBrincat), 17:51. Penalties_Lindell, DAL, (delay of game), 0:53.

Third Period_5, Chicago, Koekkoek 2 (Seabrook, Toews), 0:44. 6, Dallas, L’Esperance 2 (Seguin, Radulov), 7:18 (pp). 7, Chicago, Kane 44 (Caggiula, Keith), 16:11. Penalties_Forsling, CHI, (holding), 6:03.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-14-15_35. Chicago 9-14-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 1; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 16-17-5 (32 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Ward 16-11-4 (26-25), Crawford 14-18-5 (9-9).

A_21,626 (19,717). T_2:24.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Mark Shewchyk.

