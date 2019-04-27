Listen Live Sports

Stars-Blues Sum

April 27, 2019
 
Dallas 3 0 1—4
St. Louis 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 3 (Dickinson, Zuccarello), 7:11. 2, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Hintz, Zuccarello), 13:39. 3, St. Louis, Parayko 1 (Perron, O’Reilly), 14:25. 4, Dallas, Janmark 1 (Dickinson), 14:51.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Schwartz 5 (Parayko), 1:48. 6, Dallas, Hintz 4, 19:57.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-7-18_35. St. Louis 10-14-10_34.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 5-3 (34 shots-32 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 5-3 (34-31).

A_18,285 (19,150). T_2:49.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

