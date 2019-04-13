Stars-Predators Sum

Dallas 0 1 0 0—1 Nashville 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Benn 1 (Seguin), 1:59. 2, Nashville, Grimaldi 1 (Watson, Jarnkrok), 3:56.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Nashville, Smith 1 (Ekholm, Jarnkrok), 5:00.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-6-6-2_23. Nashville 16-13-8-5_42.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 6; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 1-1 (42 shots-40 saves). Nashville, Rinne 1-1 (23-22).

A_17,611 (17,113). T_3:3.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Bryan Pancich.

