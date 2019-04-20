Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Predators Sum

April 20, 2019 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 1 3 1—5
Nashville 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Grimaldi 3 (Ellis, Josi), 6:25. 2, Dallas, Dickinson 1 (Polak, Hintz), 13:08.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Radulov 3 (Seguin, Benn), 0:40. 4, Dallas, Radulov 4 (Benn), 7:41. 5, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Forsberg, Josi), 9:18. 6, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Benn), 15:54.

Third Period_7, Dallas, Dickinson 2, 1:57. 8, Nashville, Turris 1 (Granlund), 2:25.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-8-4_26. Nashville 9-8-16_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 3-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Rinne 2-3 (26-21).

A_17,633 (17,113). T_2:31.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.