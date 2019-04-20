Stars-Predators Sum

Dallas 1 3 1—5 Nashville 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Grimaldi 3 (Ellis, Josi), 6:25. 2, Dallas, Dickinson 1 (Polak, Hintz), 13:08.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Radulov 3 (Seguin, Benn), 0:40. 4, Dallas, Radulov 4 (Benn), 7:41. 5, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Forsberg, Josi), 9:18. 6, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Benn), 15:54.

Third Period_7, Dallas, Dickinson 2, 1:57. 8, Nashville, Turris 1 (Granlund), 2:25.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-8-4_26. Nashville 9-8-16_33.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 3-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Rinne 2-3 (26-21).

A_17,633 (17,113). T_2:31.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.

