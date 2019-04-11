Stars-Predators Sum

|Dallas
|0
|1
|2—3
|Nashville
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 1 (Ellis, Bonino), 12:12.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 1, 12:37 (pp).
Third Period_3, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Klingberg), 6:10. 4, Dallas, Zuccarello 1 (Lovejoy, Benn), 10:39. 5, Nashville, Subban 1 (Boyle, Ekholm), 13:24.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-10-10_29. Nashville 12-5-15_32.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Nashville 0 of 4.
Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 1-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Rinne 0-1 (29-26).
A_17,458 (17,113). T_2:29.
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.