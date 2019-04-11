Stars-Predators Sum

Dallas 0 1 2—3 Nashville 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 1 (Ellis, Bonino), 12:12.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 1, 12:37 (pp).

Third Period_3, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Klingberg), 6:10. 4, Dallas, Zuccarello 1 (Lovejoy, Benn), 10:39. 5, Nashville, Subban 1 (Boyle, Ekholm), 13:24.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-10-10_29. Nashville 12-5-15_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 1-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Rinne 0-1 (29-26).

A_17,458 (17,113). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.