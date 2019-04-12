Stewart-Haas inks Toco Warranty as new sponsor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Stewart-Haas Racing announced a partnership with Toco Warranty that will make the company a primary sponsor of Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford Mustang for four races this season.

The company will debut with SHR during the April 26-28 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Bowyer’s car will also feature the Toco logo for the NASCAR All-Star race on May 17-18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. That’s followed by races at Chicagoland Speedway on June 29-20 and Las Vegas on Sept. 13-15.

The company will be an associate sponsor for all the other races in the Cup series, and a co-primary sponsor of Tony Stewart Racing’s World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series team.

Toco Warranty offers drivers vehicle repair coverage that can be purchased using a monthly payment plan.

