Straily expected to start as Baltimore hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (9-7, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-12, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .73 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Orioles: Dan Straily (2-1, 10.24 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Orioles are 1-6 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 19 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the club with six, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Twins are 4-3 on the road. Minnesota leads the American League in hitting with a .265 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the club with an average of .400.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 27 hits and has 12 RBIs. Dwight Smith Jr. is 11-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Polanco leads the Twins with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .717. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-36 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .212 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Twins: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Gabriel Moya: 10-day IL (shoulder), Matt Magill: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.