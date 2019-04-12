Struggling Orioles look to break 3-game skid

Baltimore Orioles (5-8, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (4-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: David Hess (1-1, 2.70 ERA) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 12.38 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox went 52-24 in division games in 2018. Boston pitchers struck out 9.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.75.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division games in 2018. Baltimore pitchers had an ERA of 5.19 last season while striking out 7.4 hitters per game. The Red Sox won the season series 16-3 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

