Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Struggling Orioles look to break 3-game skid

April 12, 2019 3:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Baltimore Orioles (5-8, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (4-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: David Hess (1-1, 2.70 ERA) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 12.38 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox went 52-24 in division games in 2018. Boston pitchers struck out 9.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.75.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division games in 2018. Baltimore pitchers had an ERA of 5.19 last season while striking out 7.4 hitters per game. The Red Sox won the season series 16-3 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.