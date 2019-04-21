Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Allegheny 6-0, Wooster 1-16
Army West Point 7, Navy 5
Binghamton 4, UMass Lowell 1
Charleston 7, Northeastern 1
Cobleskill 7, Gallaudet 3
Columbia 11-9, Brown 3-6
Davidson 6, George Washington 5
Delaware 10, Towson 3
Harvard 2-11, Dartmouth 1-3
Hofstra 9, UNC Wilmington 8
Kansas 6, West Virginia 5
Lafayette 9, Holy Cross 6
Lehigh 6, Bucknell 4
Notre Dame 9-4, Pittsburgh 0-1
NYU 12-3, Brandeis 2-8
Penn St.-Harrisburg 18, Christopher Newport 13
Plattsburgh St. 2-1, Fredonia 1-4, 1st game, 11 innings
Princeton 4, Cornell 2
Rutgers 6, Purdue 1
UMBC 8, Hartford 2
UMass at Maine, ccd.
West Chester 11, Millersville 1010 innings
Yale 9-8, Penn 7-0
Austin Peay 22, UT-Martin 11
Coppin St. 5, Norfolk St. 0
Dayton 13, George Mason 3
Duke 9, Clemson 8
Elon 11, William & Mary 2
FAU 6, W. Kentucky 4
North Carolina 16, Boston College 8
Ohio St. 5, Maryland 1
Old Dominion 7, FIU 2
Richmond 5, VCU 4, 11 innings
Southern U. 16, Texas Southern 6
Vanderbilt 2, Alabama 0
Ball St. 6-5, Miami (Ohio) 1-7
Bowling Green 4-4, W. Michigan 3-2
Cent. Michigan 7, Toledo 1
Illinois 4, Penn St. 3
Illinois St. 8, S. Illinois 4
Indiana Kokomo 5, Rio Grande 3
Indiana St. 8, Evansville 2
Kent St. 10, N. Illinois 3
Michigan 3-10, Northwestern 2-1
Michigan St. 5-2, Indiana 3-11
Nebraska 3, Iowa 2
Ohio 8-6, E. Michigan 2-3
Oklahoma 5, Minnesota 2
Omaha 13, Fort Wayne 2
Tiffin 9-1, Davis & Elkins 4-2
Transylvania at DePauw, ccd.
Wabash 17-6, Oberlin 12-5, 2nd game, 10 innings
Washington (Mo.) 5, Emory 3
Grambling St. 14, Ark.-Pine Bluff 11
