Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Allegheny 6-0, Wooster 1-16

Army West Point 7, Navy 5

Binghamton 4, UMass Lowell 1

Charleston 7, Northeastern 1

Cobleskill 7, Gallaudet 3

Columbia 11-9, Brown 3-6

Davidson 6, George Washington 5

Delaware 10, Towson 3

Harvard 2-11, Dartmouth 1-3

Hofstra 9, UNC Wilmington 8

Kansas 6, West Virginia 5

Lafayette 9-5, Holy Cross 6-10

Lehigh 6, Bucknell 4

Notre Dame 9-4, Pittsburgh 0-1

NYU 12-3, Brandeis 2-8

Penn St.-Harrisburg 18, Christopher Newport 13

Plattsburgh St. 2-1, Fredonia 1-4, 1st game, 11 innings

Princeton 4, Cornell 2

Rutgers 6, Purdue 1

UMBC 8, Hartford 2

UMass at Maine, ccd.

West Chester 11-2, Millersville 10-7, 1st game, 10 innings

Yale 9-8, Penn 7-0

SOUTH

Austin Peay 22, UT-Martin 11

Coppin St. 5, Norfolk St. 0

Dayton 13, George Mason 3

Duke 9, Clemson 8

Elon 11, William & Mary 2

FAU 6, W. Kentucky 4

North Carolina 16, Boston College 8

Ohio St. 5, Maryland 1

Old Dominion 7, FIU 2

Richmond 5, VCU 4, 11 innings

Southern U. 16, Texas Southern 6

Vanderbilt 2, Alabama 0

MIDWEST

Ball St. 6-5, Miami (Ohio) 1-7

Bowling Green 4-4, W. Michigan 3-2

Cent. Michigan 7-18, Toledo 1-3

Illinois 4, Penn St. 3

Illinois St. 8, S. Illinois 4

Indiana Kokomo 5, Rio Grande 3

Indiana St. 8-6, Evansville 2-4

Kent St. 10, N. Illinois 3

Michigan 3-10, Northwestern 2-1

Michigan St. 5-2, Indiana 3-11

Nebraska 3, Iowa 2

Ohio 8-6, E. Michigan 2-3

Oklahoma 5, Minnesota 2

Omaha 13-4, Fort Wayne 2-2, 2nd game, 8 innings, darkness

Tiffin 9-1, Davis & Elkins 4-2

Transylvania at DePauw, ccd.

Wabash 17-6, Oberlin 12-5, 2nd game, 10 innings

Washington (Mo.) 5, Emory 3

SOUTHWEST

Grambling St. 14, Ark.-Pine Bluff 11

