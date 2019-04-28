Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

April 28, 2019 5:09 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
EAST

Albany (NY) 12, Maine 3

Army 3-3, Holy Cross 0-4

Brown 11, Princeton 5

Bucknell 6, Lehigh 5

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bryant 3, Wagner 2

CCSU 6, Mount St. Mary’s 1

Georgetown 4, St. John’s 1

Harvard 10, Columbia 9, 14 innings

Lafayette 5, Navy 2

Marist 5, Niagara 3

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Monmouth (NJ) 5, Manhattan 2

NJ Tech 7, Kennesaw St. 6

Rhode Island 7, George Mason 6

Richmond 9, St. Bonaventure 3

Rider at Quinnipiac, ppd.

Sacred Heart 9, LIU Brooklyn 3

St. Peter’s 5, Fairleigh Dickinson 1

Seton Hall 9, Butler 4

Stony Brook 3, UMBC 2, 11 innings

Towson 4, William & Mary 3

UMass 5, La Salle 2

UMass-Lowell 3, Fordham 2, 10 innings

Villanova 8, Delaware 4

Yale 7, Dartmouth 4

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 8 Texas-Arlington 4

Clemson 11, Georgia Tech 7

Coll. of Charleston 10, UNC Wilmington 3

Coppin St. 14, Md.-Eastern Shore 4

Elon 3, Northeastern 0

FAU 8, Old Dominion 7

FIU 2, Charlotte 1

Florida 12, Kentucky 8

Florida Gulf Coast 6, North Alabama 5

High Point 9, UNC Asheville 4

Jacksonville 7, Liberty 4

Kansas 15, Furman 1

Lipscomb 3, Stetson 2

Louisville 14, Alabama A&M 3

Mercer 6, ETSU 0

Miami 2, Virginia Tech 0

Nicholls 10, San Jose St. 7

North Carolina 5, Virginia 4

North Florida 4, Florida A&M 0

Norfolk St. 3, Delaware St. 2, 10 innings

NC A7T 7, Bethune-Cookman 4

Saint Louis 5, Davidson 4

Samford 6, Wofford 1

Savannah St. 6-2, NC Central 2-12

SC Upstate 4, Longwood 2

South Alabama 6, Georgia Southern 2

South Florida 4, Houston 3

Southern 15, Grambling 3

Tulane 9, East Carolina 8

UCF 7, Memphis 6

UNC Greensboro 8, The Citadel 3

VCU 9, George Washington 7

VMI 9, W. Carolina 8, 10 innings

MIDWEST

Ball St. 2, Bowling Green 1

Bradley 6, Missouri St. 5

Cent. Michigan 11, W. Michigan 8

Cincinnati 10, Wichita St. 4

Creighton 5, Xavier 0

Dayton 2, Saint Joseph’s 1

E. Michigan 6, Toledo 5

Grand Canyon 7, Chicago St. 0

Illinois 6, Nebraska 5

Indiana 7, Minnesota 1

Indiana St. 7, S. Illinois 4

Michigan 4, Rutgers 1, 10 innings

N. Illinois 13, Miami (Ohio) 3

Notre Dame 4, NC State 1

Ohio 1, Kent St. 0

Ohio St. 5, Iowa 1

Oral Roberts 14, Purdue Fort Wayne 0

Purdue 6, SE Missouri 2

Valparaiso 6, Evansville 2

Wright St. 5, UIC 2

UT-Martin 4, E. Illinois 1

Youngstown St. at Oakland, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Dallas Baptist 11, Illinois St. 4

Sam Houston St. 6, UConn 5

Stephen F. Austin 5, Northwestern St. 3

Texas 10, West Virginia 2

Texas Rio Grande Valley 7, Seattle 6, 10 innings

Texas A&M-CC 5, SE Louisiana 3

Texas Southern 7, Prairie View 0

UALR 4, Troy 3

W. Kentucky 4, UTSA 2

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 6, California Baptist 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.