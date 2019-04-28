Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany (NY) 12, Maine 3
Army 3-3, Holy Cross 0-4
Brown 11, Princeton 5
Bucknell 6, Lehigh 5
Bryant 3, Wagner 2
CCSU 6, Mount St. Mary’s 1
Georgetown 4, St. John’s 1
Harvard 10, Columbia 9, 14 innings
Lafayette 5, Navy 2
Marist 5, Niagara 3
Monmouth (NJ) 5, Manhattan 2
NJ Tech 7, Kennesaw St. 6
Rhode Island 7, George Mason 6
Richmond 9, St. Bonaventure 3
Rider at Quinnipiac, ppd.
Sacred Heart 9, LIU Brooklyn 3
St. Peter’s 5, Fairleigh Dickinson 1
Seton Hall 9, Butler 4
Stony Brook 3, UMBC 2, 11 innings
Towson 4, William & Mary 3
UMass 5, La Salle 2
UMass-Lowell 3, Fordham 2, 10 innings
Villanova 8, Delaware 4
Yale 7, Dartmouth 4
Appalachian St. 8 Texas-Arlington 4
Clemson 11, Georgia Tech 7
Coll. of Charleston 10, UNC Wilmington 3
Coppin St. 14, Md.-Eastern Shore 4
Elon 3, Northeastern 0
FAU 8, Old Dominion 7
FIU 2, Charlotte 1
Florida 12, Kentucky 8
Florida Gulf Coast 6, North Alabama 5
High Point 9, UNC Asheville 4
Jacksonville 7, Liberty 4
Kansas 15, Furman 1
Lipscomb 3, Stetson 2
Louisville 14, Alabama A&M 3
Mercer 6, ETSU 0
Miami 2, Virginia Tech 0
Nicholls 10, San Jose St. 7
North Carolina 5, Virginia 4
North Florida 4, Florida A&M 0
Norfolk St. 3, Delaware St. 2, 10 innings
NC A7T 7, Bethune-Cookman 4
Saint Louis 5, Davidson 4
Samford 6, Wofford 1
Savannah St. 6-2, NC Central 2-12
SC Upstate 4, Longwood 2
South Alabama 6, Georgia Southern 2
South Florida 4, Houston 3
Southern 15, Grambling 3
Tulane 9, East Carolina 8
UCF 7, Memphis 6
UNC Greensboro 8, The Citadel 3
VCU 9, George Washington 7
VMI 9, W. Carolina 8, 10 innings
Ball St. 2, Bowling Green 1
Bradley 6, Missouri St. 5
Cent. Michigan 11, W. Michigan 8
Cincinnati 10, Wichita St. 4
Creighton 5, Xavier 0
Dayton 2, Saint Joseph’s 1
E. Michigan 6, Toledo 5
Grand Canyon 7, Chicago St. 0
Illinois 6, Nebraska 5
Indiana 7, Minnesota 1
Indiana St. 7, S. Illinois 4
Michigan 4, Rutgers 1, 10 innings
N. Illinois 13, Miami (Ohio) 3
Notre Dame 4, NC State 1
Ohio 1, Kent St. 0
Ohio St. 5, Iowa 1
Oral Roberts 14, Purdue Fort Wayne 0
Purdue 6, SE Missouri 2
Valparaiso 6, Evansville 2
Wright St. 5, UIC 2
UT-Martin 4, E. Illinois 1
Youngstown St. at Oakland, ccd.
Dallas Baptist 11, Illinois St. 4
Sam Houston St. 6, UConn 5
Stephen F. Austin 5, Northwestern St. 3
Texas 10, West Virginia 2
Texas Rio Grande Valley 7, Seattle 6, 10 innings
Texas A&M-CC 5, SE Louisiana 3
Texas Southern 7, Prairie View 0
UALR 4, Troy 3
W. Kentucky 4, UTSA 2
N. Colorado 6, California Baptist 1
