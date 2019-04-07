Listen Live Sports

Sunday's Sports Transactions

April 7, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Matt Moore on the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Brendan Feldmann to Corpus Christi (TL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP CC Sabathia to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B Ronald Guzmán on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Patrick Wisdom from Nashville (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tim Locastro from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Petricka from San Antonio.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Kenedy Corona to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Alex Reyes and INF Yairo Munoz to Memphis (PCL). Recalled LHP Tyler Webb and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Memphis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Recalled RHP Joe Ross from Fresno (PCL).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Anaheim F Ryan Getzlaf $2,500 for roughing Los Angeles F Adrian Kempe.

BUFFALO SABRES — Fired coach Phil Housley.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Fired coach Bob Boughner.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Joey Anderson, Nathan Bastian, Michael McLeod and Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Nathan Walker to Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

MINNESOTA — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino on a two-year contract extension.

