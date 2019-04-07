Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Matt Moore on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Brendan Feldmann to Corpus Christi (TL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP CC Sabathia to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B Ronald Guzmán on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Patrick Wisdom from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Clay Buchholz to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tim Locastro from Reno (PCL). Traded OF Rob Refsnyder to Cincinnati for a player to be named.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yency Almonte from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Dennis Santana from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Petricka from San Antonio.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Tomas Nido to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the 10-day IL. Signed OF Kenedy Corona to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and OF Gregory Polanco to Bradenton (FSL) for rehab assignments.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Alex Reyes and INF Yairo Munoz to Memphis (PCL). Recalled LHP Tyler Webb and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Memphis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Recalled RHP Joe Ross from Fresno (PCL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Anaheim F Ryan Getzlaf $2,500 for roughing Los Angeles F Adrian Kempe.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned F Alex Dostie from San Diego (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Fired coach Phil Housley.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Christoffer Ehn, Martin Frk, Matt Puempel and Dominic Turgeon and D Jake Chelios, Joe Hicketts, Filip Hronek and Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids (AHL) and G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Fired coach Bob Boughner.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Joey Anderson, Nathan Bastian, Michael McLeod and Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Cody Donaghey and Michael Brodzinski from San Jose (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Nathan Walker to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Kelly Summers to Adirondack (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned D Eric Sweetman to Idaho (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned D Scott Moldenhauer to Tulsa (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Ivan Kulbakov from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita D Dillon Donnelly and Jared Wilson five games and D Ian Edmondson six games. Suspended Allen D Josh Atkinson six games, G Lukas Hafner five games and LW Curt Gogol and D David Makowski indefinitely.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Nikolas Olsson.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed D Adam Smith.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Added G Eric Messer as emergency backup.

MAINE MARINERS — Signed D Richie Boyd.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released Fs Mike Robinson and Parker AuCoin and D Jared Freadrich.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released G Jeff Lerg and D Connor Schmidt. Added G Paolo Battisti as emergency backup.

UTAH GRIZZLIES —Released Fs Josh Henke and R.T. Rice.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Jack MacNee from an amateur tryout. Added G Jordan Neamonitis as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added G Ryan Hubbard as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Named Eric Musselman men’s basketball coach.

MINNESOTA — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino on a two-year contract extension.

