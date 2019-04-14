Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of OF Carlos Gonzalez from Columbus. Transferred RHP Mike Clevinger to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Jordy Mercer on the 10-day IL. Assigned OF Mikie Mahtook outright to Toledo (IL). Recalled 2B Ronny Rodriguez from Toledo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Dennis Santana to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Oklahoma City.

Advertisement

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled SS Yairo Munoz from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHPs Gerardo Reyes and Robert Stock to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHPs Phil Maton and Luis Perdomo from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned OF Connor Joe to the L.A. Dodgers.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Cale Makar to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Ilya Samsonov to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey.

COLLEGE

WOFFORD — Promoted associate head men’s basketball coach Jay McAuley to head coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.