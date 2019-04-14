Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

April 14, 2019 10:31 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of OF Carlos Gonzalez from Columbus. Transferred RHP Mike Clevinger to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Jordy Mercer on the 10-day IL. Assigned OF Mikie Mahtook outright to Toledo (IL). Recalled 2B Ronny Rodriguez from Toledo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright and LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHPs Touki Toussaint, Dan Winkler and Jacob Webb from Gwinnett. Placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Dennis Santana to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Paul Sewald from Syracuse.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled SS Yairo Munoz from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHPs Gerardo Reyes and Robert Stock to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHPs Phil Maton and Luis Perdomo from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned OF Connor Joe to the L.A. Dodgers.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Devante Stephens from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Cale Makar to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Ilya Samsonov to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey.

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Tobie Paquette-Bisson and Fs Vasili Glotov, Pascal Aquin and Myles Powell from Cincinnati (ECHL).

COLLEGE

CINCINNATI — Named John Brannen men’s basketball coach.

LSU — Reinstated men’s basketball coach Will Wade.

WOFFORD — Promoted associate head men’s basketball coach Jay McAuley to head coach.

