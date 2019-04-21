Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Gabriel Ynoa from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Jon Edwards to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Gregory Soto to Lakeland (FSL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled LHP Framber Valdez from Round Rock.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Glenn Sparkman to Omaha (PCL). Sent LHP Danny Duffy to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Thairo Estrada from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL and RHP Hunter Wood on paternity leave. Optioned RHP Jake Faria to Durham (IL). Reinstated 2B Joey Wendle from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan and SS Andrew Velazquez from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Richard Ureña from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Shane Carle to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa. Sent RHP Tony Barnette to Iowa for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 2B Daniel Murphy to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Chris Flexen to Syracuse (IL). Recalled LHP Daniel Zamora from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Jacob Stallings on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Reinstated C Elias Díaz from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Phil Maton and INF Luis Urías to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Robbie Erlin from Lake Elsinore (Cal). Reinstated OF Manuel Margot from paternity leave.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended New Jersey general manager Sean Marks one game and fined him $25,000 for entering the referees’ locker room after Saturday’s game. Fined San Antonio G DeMar DeRozan $25,000 for recklessly throwing the basketball toward a game official and into the stands.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Suspended WR Hunter Rison indefinitely.

