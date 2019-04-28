Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 27. Designated C Jesús Sucre for assignment. Optioned RHPs Jimmy Yacabonis and Luis Ortiz to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHPs Branden Kline and Luis Ortiz and C Austin Wynns from Norfolk (IL). Claimed RHP Shawn Armstrong off waivers from Seattle.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jiménez and RHPs Nate Jones and Ryan Burr on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Aaron Bummer and RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Jordan Luplow from Columbus (IL). Optioned OF Greg Allen to Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP John Curtiss from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Willians Astudillo on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jake Cave from Rochester (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Ben Reverea on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired LHP Jerry Blevins from Oakland for cash considerations. Optioned RHP Wes Parsons to Gwinnett (IL). Transferred RHP Arodys Vizcaíno to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Rich Hill from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Caleb Ferguson on the 10-day injured list.

NEW YORK METS — Designated C Travis d’Arnaud for assignment. Recalled C Tomás Nido from Syracuse (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed 1B Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Harrisburg (EL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with CBs Tae Hayes, Picasso Nelson Jr., Marquez Sanford, Saivion Smith and Brandon Watson; Ss Andrew Wingard and Zedrick Woods; DE Shane Bowman, WR Tyre Brady, DT Khairi Clark, OL Donnell Greene, LB Joe Giles-Harris, WR Raphael Leonard, TE Carson Meier, WR Dredrick Snelson, G Bunchy Stallings, LB Connor Strachan, WR Michael Walker, WR Papi White, DT tackle Andrew Williams and DT Roderick Young.

