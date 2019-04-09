Suns-Mavericks, Box

PHOENIX (109)

Bridges 4-6 2-3 10, Bender 4-9 3-4 12, Spalding 1-7 0-2 2, Okobo 3-6 2-2 11, Jo.Jackson 6-20 3-5 17, Fredette 0-3 0-0 0, Melton 2-4 2-3 6, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Crawford 18-30 8-9 51. Totals 38-88 20-28 109.

DALLAS (120)

Ju.Jackson 4-7 0-0 10, Nowitzki 11-31 3-3 30, Powell 3-5 5-7 11, Doncic 6-14 7-8 21, Harris 4-10 3-3 14, Finney-Smith 7-9 0-0 15, Kleber 1-1 1-2 4, Brunson 3-8 3-4 9, Burke 2-3 0-0 6, Broekhoff 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 22-27 120.

Phoenix 18 20 41 30—109 Dallas 33 35 30 22—120

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-35 (Crawford 7-13, Okobo 3-4, Jo.Jackson 2-8, Bender 1-4, Bridges 0-1, Spalding 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Fredette 0-2), Dallas 16-40 (Nowitzki 5-14, Harris 3-5, Burke 2-3, Ju.Jackson 2-4, Doncic 2-5, Kleber 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-2, Broekhoff 0-2, Powell 0-2, Brunson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 38 (Bender 11), Dallas 64 (Doncic 16). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Bender 6), Dallas 28 (Doncic 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, Dallas 24. Technicals_Crawford, Jo.Jackson. A_21,041 (19,200).

