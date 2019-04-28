Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suspect in shooting of Texas Tech player turns himself in

April 28, 2019 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A 24-year-old man sought in the shooting of a Texas Tech University football player and a woman has turned himself in to Lubbock police.

A police statement identifies the suspect as Asia Devine Jackson. He had been sought on a warrant alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of 19-year-old redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III.

Lubbock County Jail records list no attorney for Jackson, who is held without bond.

Police say 911 operators received multiple reports of shots fired at an apartment near the Texas Tech campus about 6 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told officers that an altercation between several people at the apartment complex pool escalated until one man took a gun and opened fire.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Officers arrived to find Scott seriously wounded. A 19-year-old woman was also wounded.

Scott and the woman were hospitalized. Scott was listed in stable condition Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.