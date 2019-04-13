Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Swiss champion Young Boys retains title with 8 games left

April 13, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss champion Young Boys has retained its title with eight matches still to play after second-placed Basel could only draw its game on Saturday.

Young Boys is 22 points clear of Basel which has only seven games left.

It’s a second straight title — and 13th overall — for the Bern club which ended a 32-year wait last season.

Young Boys will enter the Champions League in the playoffs in August, needing to advance through only that round to reach the group stage.

Advertisement

Being crowned champion during the 29th round of games is the earliest for any Swiss Super league winner since the current 10-team, top-tier format was created in 2003.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.