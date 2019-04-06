Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tacitus wins Wood Memorial

April 6, 2019 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Tacitus has won the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, earning 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tacitus ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.23 on Saturday. The 5-2 wagering favorite paid $7.20, $4.70 and $3.

Tacitus rallied from 10 lengths back to win the Tampa Bay Derby last month in his 3-year-old debut. He has won three of four career starts, including three in a row for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. The colt is a son of 2004 Wood Memorial winner Tapit.

Withers winner Tax was second and earned 40 points. Gotham winner Haikal took third for 20 points. Math Wizard, a 64-1 shot, finished fourth and collected 10 points.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Joevia was disqualified from seventh and placed last after a stewards’ inquiry involving the first turn.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.