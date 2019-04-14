Listen Live Sports

Taillon expected to start for Pittsburgh against Washington

April 14, 2019 3:05 am
 
Pittsburgh Pirates (7-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (7-6, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 3.00 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-2, 3.32 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals went 41-40 at home in 2018. Washington hit .254 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 25 total triples last year.

The Pirates went 38-43 away from home in 2018. Pittsburgh pitchers had an ERA of 4.00 last year while striking out 8.2 hitters per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

