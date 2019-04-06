Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee Tech hires former Arkansas coach John Pelphrey

April 6, 2019 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Arkansas and South Alabama coach John Pelphrey is returning to the head coaching ranks at Tennessee Tech.

Tennessee Tech announced the hire on Saturday. Pelphrey replaces Steve Payne, who resigned last month after going 118-134 in eight seasons.

Pelphrey said in a statement that “we understand there’s a lot of work to do, but we’re going to embrace that.”

He will be introduced at a news conference Friday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pelphrey spent the last three years as an assistant at Alabama on the staff of Avery Johnson, who left after the season in what the school described as a mutual parting.

Pelphrey was head coach at South Alabama from 2002-07 and at Arkansas from 2007-11.

He won at least 20 games each of his last two seasons at South Alabama, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2006. He was fired at Arkansas after going 69-59 with one NCAA berth in four seasons.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.