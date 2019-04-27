Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texans’ Griffin charged with drunkenly punching hotel window

April 27, 2019 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Police say they have arrested Houston Texans player Ryan Griffin for drunkenly punching out a front window of a downtown hotel as the city hosts the NFL draft.

A police news release says the 29-year-old tight end faces charges of vandalism and public intoxication for the incident at Hotel Indigo late Friday night.

Police say hotel security followed Griffin after the window was broken, and when officers responded to the call, Griffin’s left hand and fingers were bleeding, and he appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

Police say Griffin was physically arrested for his own safety, rather than given misdemeanor citations.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

His bond was set at $1,750. Police say Griffin was released from jail Saturday morning.

Texans general manager Brian Gaine says the team is “aware of the situation.” He declined further comment.

It’s unclear if Griffin has hired an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.