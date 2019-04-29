Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Avenatti pleads not guilty in California case

April 29, 2019 1:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on criminal charges against attorney Michael Avenatti (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to charges that he stole millions of dollars from clients, cheated on his taxes and lied to investigators.

Avenatti was arraigned Monday in federal court in Santa Ana, California.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Asked to enter a plea, Avenatti told the judge, “Not guilty to all charges.”

His trial was scheduled to start on June 25 and the government estimated it will last 15 days.

Avenatti rose to fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was indicted earlier this month on 36 counts including wire and bank fraud.

He was arrested in March in New York on a separate case alleging he demanded millions to stay quiet about claims he planned to reveal about Nike paying high school athletes.

Avenatti has denied all of the accusations.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

___

12 a.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti is expected to be arraigned on charges that he stole millions of dollars from clients, cheated on his taxes and lied to investigators.

The lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in federal court in Santa Ana, California.

Avenatti was indicted earlier this month on 36 counts including wire and bank fraud. He denied the charges on Twitter and said he would plead not guilty and fight the case.

Avenatti was arrested in March in New York on a separate case alleging he demanded millions to stay quiet about claims he planned to reveal about Nike paying high school athletes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.