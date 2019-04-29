The Latest: Sen. Ernst ‘not enthused’ about Fed pick Moore

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says she’s “not enthused” about supporting Stephen Moore to join the Federal Reserve board.

Ernst and other GOP senators are stopping short of saying they won’t back the conservative commentator, but their comments suggest Senate support for Moore may be shaky.

Advertisement

Moore has written demeaning observations about women, commenting on their clothing and complaining about the suitability of female referees and commentators in basketball. President Donald Trump has suggested Moore for the post but not yet formally nominated him.

Ernst says she isn’t enthusiastic about Moore because of his writings. She says, “I’m a woman, right here folks.”

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he wants Fed nominees to be “economists and not partisan.” Some have criticized Moore as being too involved in partisan politics.

__

10:10 a.m.

The White House says controversial past comments from President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board are under review.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Monday “when we have an update on that front we’ll let you know.”

A longtime conservative commentator, Stephen Moore wrote provocative articles about women, commenting on clothing choices and complaining about the suitability of female referees and commentators in basketball.

Moore told ABC he regrets some articles, but urged critics to focus on his economic record. He said he stands by his economic positions but added if his nomination became too much of a liability to GOP senators, “I would withdraw.”

Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.