The Masters drawing that helped end a prison term

April 12, 2019 11:32 am
 
< a min read
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Artist Valentino Dixon finally laid eyes on the 12th hole at Augusta National at this week’s Masters, almost 20 years after a drawing he made for a warden at Attica Correctional Facility began a process that overturned his wrongful conviction in a 1991 killing.

Dixon tells PodcastOne Sports Now hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg how his search for more holes to draw led him to scan back copies of Golf Digest, and how his letter to writer Max Adler found an advocate who invested six years in helping free the artist.

“I’ve drawn that hole eight or nine times and there’s nothing like seeing it in person,” Dixon said. “Nothing.”

Said Adler about his work with Dixon: “It was an affirmation that journalism still matters.”

