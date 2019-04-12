Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Masters Par Scores

April 12, 2019 8:26 pm
 
2 min read
Friday
At Augusta National GC
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: To be annouced, $11 million last year
Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72
Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Francesco Molinari 70-67—137 -7
Jason Day 70-67—137 -7
Brooks Koepka 66-71—137 -7
Adam Scott 69-68—137 -7
Louis Oosthuizen 71-66—137 -7
Dustin Johnson 68-70—138 -6
Justin Harding 69-69—138 -6
Xander Schauffele 73-65—138 -6
Tiger Woods 70-68—138 -6
Ian Poulter 68-71—139 -5
Jon Rahm 69-70—139 -5
Patton Kizzire 70-70—140 -4
Matt Kuchar 71-69—140 -4
Phil Mickelson 67-73—140 -4
Charles Howell III 73-67—140 -4
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-72—141 -3
Bryson DeChambeau 66-75—141 -3
Justin Thomas 73-68—141 -3
Corey Conners 70-71—141 -3
Tony Finau 71-70—141 -3
Gary Woodland 70-71—141 -3
Rickie Fowler 70-71—141 -3
Thorbjorn Olesen 71-71—142 -2
Kevin Kisner 69-73—142 -2
J.B. Holmes 70-72—142 -2
Lucas Bjerregaard 70-72—142 -2
Charley Hoffman 71-71—142 -2
Tommy Fleetwood 71-71—142 -2
Bernhard Langer 71-72—143 -1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-70—143 -1
Jordan Spieth 75-68—143 -1
Kevin Tway 72-71—143 -1
a-Viktor Hovland 72-71—143 -1
Patrick Reed 73-70—143 -1
Webb Simpson 72-71—143 -1
Jimmy Walker 72-72—144 E
Kevin Na 71-73—144 E
a-Alvaro Ortiz 73-71—144 E
Keegan Bradley 76-68—144 E
Bubba Watson 72-72—144 E
Si Woo Kim 72-72—144 E
Kyle Stanley 72-72—144 E
Marc Leishman 72-72—144 E
Rory McIlroy 73-71—144 E
Cameron Smith 70-74—144 E
Matthew Fitzpatrick 78-67—145 +1
Satoshi Kodaira 75-70—145 +1
Andrew Landry 72-73—145 +1
Hideki Matsuyama 75-70—145 +1
Trevor Immelman 74-72—146 +2
Tyrrell Hatton 73-73—146 +2
Patrick Cantlay 73-73—146 +2
Keith Mitchell 72-74—146 +2
Aaron Wise 75-71—146 +2
Henrik Stenson 74-72—146 +2
Haotong Li 72-74—146 +2
a-Devon Bling 74-73—147 +3
Martin Kaymer 73-74—147 +3
Alex Noren 75-72—147 +3
Billy Horschel 72-75—147 +3
Zach Johnson 74-73—147 +3
a-Takumi Kanaya 73-74—147 +3
Branden Grace 72-75—147 +3
Emiliano Grillo 72-75—147 +3
Eddie Pepperell 74-73—147 +3

Failed to make the cut

Sandy Lyle 73-75—148 +4
Stewart Cink 76-72—148 +4
Justin Rose 75-73—148 +4
a-Kevin O’Connell 77-71—148 +4
Mike Weir 72-76—148 +4
Danny Willett 75-73—148 +4
Sergio Garcia 73-75—148 +4
Adam Long 75-74—149 +5
Brandt Snedeker 75-74—149 +5
Fred Couples 78-71—149 +5
Charl Schwartzel 77-72—149 +5
Shugo Imahira 76-74—150 +6
Larry Mize 77-74—151 +7
Shane Lowry 78-73—151 +7
Matt Wallace 75-77—152 +8
a-Jovan Rebula 73-79—152 +8
Michael Kim 76-78—154 +10
Paul Casey 81-73—154 +10
Vijay Singh 80-76—156 +12
Ian Woosnam 80-76—156 +12
Jose Maria Olazabal 78-79—157 +13
Angel Cabrera 82-75—157 +13

Top Stories

