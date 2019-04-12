The Masters Par Scores

|Friday
|At Augusta National GC
|Augusta, Ga.
|Purse: To be annouced, $11 million last year
|Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72
|Second Round
a-denotes amateur
|Francesco Molinari
|70-67—137
|-7
|Jason Day
|70-67—137
|-7
|Brooks Koepka
|66-71—137
|-7
|Adam Scott
|69-68—137
|-7
|Louis Oosthuizen
|71-66—137
|-7
|Dustin Johnson
|68-70—138
|-6
|Justin Harding
|69-69—138
|-6
|Xander Schauffele
|73-65—138
|-6
|Tiger Woods
|70-68—138
|-6
|Ian Poulter
|68-71—139
|-5
|Jon Rahm
|69-70—139
|-5
|Patton Kizzire
|70-70—140
|-4
|Matt Kuchar
|71-69—140
|-4
|Phil Mickelson
|67-73—140
|-4
|Charles Howell III
|73-67—140
|-4
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69-72—141
|-3
|Bryson DeChambeau
|66-75—141
|-3
|Justin Thomas
|73-68—141
|-3
|Corey Conners
|70-71—141
|-3
|Tony Finau
|71-70—141
|-3
|Gary Woodland
|70-71—141
|-3
|Rickie Fowler
|70-71—141
|-3
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|71-71—142
|-2
|Kevin Kisner
|69-73—142
|-2
|J.B. Holmes
|70-72—142
|-2
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|70-72—142
|-2
|Charley Hoffman
|71-71—142
|-2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|71-71—142
|-2
|Bernhard Langer
|71-72—143
|-1
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|73-70—143
|-1
|Jordan Spieth
|75-68—143
|-1
|Kevin Tway
|72-71—143
|-1
|a-Viktor Hovland
|72-71—143
|-1
|Patrick Reed
|73-70—143
|-1
|Webb Simpson
|72-71—143
|-1
|Jimmy Walker
|72-72—144
|E
|Kevin Na
|71-73—144
|E
|a-Alvaro Ortiz
|73-71—144
|E
|Keegan Bradley
|76-68—144
|E
|Bubba Watson
|72-72—144
|E
|Si Woo Kim
|72-72—144
|E
|Kyle Stanley
|72-72—144
|E
|Marc Leishman
|72-72—144
|E
|Rory McIlroy
|73-71—144
|E
|Cameron Smith
|70-74—144
|E
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|78-67—145
|+1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|75-70—145
|+1
|Andrew Landry
|72-73—145
|+1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|75-70—145
|+1
|Trevor Immelman
|74-72—146
|+2
|Tyrrell Hatton
|73-73—146
|+2
|Patrick Cantlay
|73-73—146
|+2
|Keith Mitchell
|72-74—146
|+2
|Aaron Wise
|75-71—146
|+2
|Henrik Stenson
|74-72—146
|+2
|Haotong Li
|72-74—146
|+2
|a-Devon Bling
|74-73—147
|+3
|Martin Kaymer
|73-74—147
|+3
|Alex Noren
|75-72—147
|+3
|Billy Horschel
|72-75—147
|+3
|Zach Johnson
|74-73—147
|+3
|a-Takumi Kanaya
|73-74—147
|+3
|Branden Grace
|72-75—147
|+3
|Emiliano Grillo
|72-75—147
|+3
|Eddie Pepperell
|74-73—147
|+3
Failed to make the cut
|Sandy Lyle
|73-75—148
|+4
|Stewart Cink
|76-72—148
|+4
|Justin Rose
|75-73—148
|+4
|a-Kevin O’Connell
|77-71—148
|+4
|Mike Weir
|72-76—148
|+4
|Danny Willett
|75-73—148
|+4
|Sergio Garcia
|73-75—148
|+4
|Adam Long
|75-74—149
|+5
|Brandt Snedeker
|75-74—149
|+5
|Fred Couples
|78-71—149
|+5
|Charl Schwartzel
|77-72—149
|+5
|Shugo Imahira
|76-74—150
|+6
|Larry Mize
|77-74—151
|+7
|Shane Lowry
|78-73—151
|+7
|Matt Wallace
|75-77—152
|+8
|a-Jovan Rebula
|73-79—152
|+8
|Michael Kim
|76-78—154
|+10
|Paul Casey
|81-73—154
|+10
|Vijay Singh
|80-76—156
|+12
|Ian Woosnam
|80-76—156
|+12
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|78-79—157
|+13
|Angel Cabrera
|82-75—157
|+13
