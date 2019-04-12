The Masters Par Scores

Friday At Augusta National GC Augusta, Ga. Purse: To be annouced, $11 million last year Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72 Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Francesco Molinari 70-67—137 -7 Jason Day 70-67—137 -7 Brooks Koepka 66-71—137 -7 Adam Scott 69-68—137 -7 Louis Oosthuizen 71-66—137 -7 Dustin Johnson 68-70—138 -6 Justin Harding 69-69—138 -6 Xander Schauffele 73-65—138 -6 Tiger Woods 70-68—138 -6 Ian Poulter 68-71—139 -5 Jon Rahm 69-70—139 -5 Patton Kizzire 70-70—140 -4 Matt Kuchar 71-69—140 -4 Phil Mickelson 67-73—140 -4 Charles Howell III 73-67—140 -4 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-72—141 -3 Bryson DeChambeau 66-75—141 -3 Justin Thomas 73-68—141 -3 Corey Conners 70-71—141 -3 Tony Finau 71-70—141 -3 Gary Woodland 70-71—141 -3 Rickie Fowler 70-71—141 -3 Thorbjorn Olesen 71-71—142 -2 Kevin Kisner 69-73—142 -2 J.B. Holmes 70-72—142 -2 Lucas Bjerregaard 70-72—142 -2 Charley Hoffman 71-71—142 -2 Tommy Fleetwood 71-71—142 -2 Bernhard Langer 71-72—143 -1 Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-70—143 -1 Jordan Spieth 75-68—143 -1 Kevin Tway 72-71—143 -1 a-Viktor Hovland 72-71—143 -1 Patrick Reed 73-70—143 -1 Webb Simpson 72-71—143 -1 Jimmy Walker 72-72—144 E Kevin Na 71-73—144 E a-Alvaro Ortiz 73-71—144 E Keegan Bradley 76-68—144 E Bubba Watson 72-72—144 E Si Woo Kim 72-72—144 E Kyle Stanley 72-72—144 E Marc Leishman 72-72—144 E Rory McIlroy 73-71—144 E Cameron Smith 70-74—144 E Matthew Fitzpatrick 78-67—145 +1 Satoshi Kodaira 75-70—145 +1 Andrew Landry 72-73—145 +1 Hideki Matsuyama 75-70—145 +1 Trevor Immelman 74-72—146 +2 Tyrrell Hatton 73-73—146 +2 Patrick Cantlay 73-73—146 +2 Keith Mitchell 72-74—146 +2 Aaron Wise 75-71—146 +2 Henrik Stenson 74-72—146 +2 Haotong Li 72-74—146 +2 a-Devon Bling 74-73—147 +3 Martin Kaymer 73-74—147 +3 Alex Noren 75-72—147 +3 Billy Horschel 72-75—147 +3 Zach Johnson 74-73—147 +3 a-Takumi Kanaya 73-74—147 +3 Branden Grace 72-75—147 +3 Emiliano Grillo 72-75—147 +3 Eddie Pepperell 74-73—147 +3

Failed to make the cut

Sandy Lyle 73-75—148 +4 Stewart Cink 76-72—148 +4 Justin Rose 75-73—148 +4 a-Kevin O’Connell 77-71—148 +4 Mike Weir 72-76—148 +4 Danny Willett 75-73—148 +4 Sergio Garcia 73-75—148 +4 Adam Long 75-74—149 +5 Brandt Snedeker 75-74—149 +5 Fred Couples 78-71—149 +5 Charl Schwartzel 77-72—149 +5 Shugo Imahira 76-74—150 +6 Larry Mize 77-74—151 +7 Shane Lowry 78-73—151 +7 Matt Wallace 75-77—152 +8 a-Jovan Rebula 73-79—152 +8 Michael Kim 76-78—154 +10 Paul Casey 81-73—154 +10 Vijay Singh 80-76—156 +12 Ian Woosnam 80-76—156 +12 Jose Maria Olazabal 78-79—157 +13 Angel Cabrera 82-75—157 +13

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.