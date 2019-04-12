Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Masters Scores

April 12, 2019 8:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday
At Augusta National GC
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: To be annouced, $11 million last year
Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72
Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Francesco Molinari 70-67—137
Jason Day 70-67—137
Brooks Koepka 66-71—137
Adam Scott 69-68—137
Louis Oosthuizen 71-66—137
Dustin Johnson 68-70—138
Justin Harding 69-69—138
Xander Schauffele 73-65—138
Tiger Woods 70-68—138
Ian Poulter 68-71—139
Jon Rahm 69-70—139
Patton Kizzire 70-70—140
Matt Kuchar 71-69—140
Phil Mickelson 67-73—140
Charles Howell III 73-67—140
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-72—141
Bryson DeChambeau 66-75—141
Justin Thomas 73-68—141
Corey Conners 70-71—141
Tony Finau 71-70—141
Gary Woodland 70-71—141
Rickie Fowler 70-71—141
Thorbjorn Olesen 71-71—142
Kevin Kisner 69-73—142
J.B. Holmes 70-72—142
Lucas Bjerregaard 70-72—142
Charley Hoffman 71-71—142
Tommy Fleetwood 71-71—142
Bernhard Langer 71-72—143
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-70—143
Jordan Spieth 75-68—143
Kevin Tway 72-71—143
a-Viktor Hovland 72-71—143
Patrick Reed 73-70—143
Webb Simpson 72-71—143
Jimmy Walker 72-72—144
Kevin Na 71-73—144
a-Alvaro Ortiz 73-71—144
Keegan Bradley 76-68—144
Bubba Watson 72-72—144
Si Woo Kim 72-72—144
Kyle Stanley 72-72—144
Marc Leishman 72-72—144
Rory McIlroy 73-71—144
Cameron Smith 70-74—144
Matthew Fitzpatrick 78-67—145
Satoshi Kodaira 75-70—145
Andrew Landry 72-73—145
Hideki Matsuyama 75-70—145
Trevor Immelman 74-72—146
Tyrrell Hatton 73-73—146
Patrick Cantlay 73-73—146
Keith Mitchell 72-74—146
Aaron Wise 75-71—146
Henrik Stenson 74-72—146
Haotong Li 72-74—146
a-Devon Bling 74-73—147
Martin Kaymer 73-74—147
Alex Noren 75-72—147
Billy Horschel 72-75—147
Zach Johnson 74-73—147
a-Takumi Kanaya 73-74—147
Branden Grace 72-75—147
Emiliano Grillo 72-75—147
Eddie Pepperell 74-73—147

Failed to make the cut

Sandy Lyle 73-75—148
Stewart Cink 76-72—148
Justin Rose 75-73—148
a-Kevin O’Connell 77-71—148
Mike Weir 72-76—148
Danny Willett 75-73—148
Sergio Garcia 73-75—148
Adam Long 75-74—149
Brandt Snedeker 75-74—149
Fred Couples 78-71—149
Charl Schwartzel 77-72—149
Shugo Imahira 76-74—150
Larry Mize 77-74—151
Shane Lowry 78-73—151
Matt Wallace 75-77—152
a-Jovan Rebula 73-79—152
Michael Kim 76-78—154
Paul Casey 81-73—154
Vijay Singh 80-76—156
Ian Woosnam 80-76—156
Jose Maria Olazabal 78-79—157
Angel Cabrera 82-75—157

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.