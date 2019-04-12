The Masters Scores

|Friday
|At Augusta National GC
|Augusta, Ga.
|Purse: To be annouced, $11 million last year
|Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72
|Second Round
a-denotes amateur
|Francesco Molinari
|70-67—137
|Jason Day
|70-67—137
|Brooks Koepka
|66-71—137
|Adam Scott
|69-68—137
|Louis Oosthuizen
|71-66—137
|Dustin Johnson
|68-70—138
|Justin Harding
|69-69—138
|Xander Schauffele
|73-65—138
|Tiger Woods
|70-68—138
|Ian Poulter
|68-71—139
|Jon Rahm
|69-70—139
|Patton Kizzire
|70-70—140
|Matt Kuchar
|71-69—140
|Phil Mickelson
|67-73—140
|Charles Howell III
|73-67—140
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69-72—141
|Bryson DeChambeau
|66-75—141
|Justin Thomas
|73-68—141
|Corey Conners
|70-71—141
|Tony Finau
|71-70—141
|Gary Woodland
|70-71—141
|Rickie Fowler
|70-71—141
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|71-71—142
|Kevin Kisner
|69-73—142
|J.B. Holmes
|70-72—142
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|70-72—142
|Charley Hoffman
|71-71—142
|Tommy Fleetwood
|71-71—142
|Bernhard Langer
|71-72—143
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|73-70—143
|Jordan Spieth
|75-68—143
|Kevin Tway
|72-71—143
|a-Viktor Hovland
|72-71—143
|Patrick Reed
|73-70—143
|Webb Simpson
|72-71—143
|Jimmy Walker
|72-72—144
|Kevin Na
|71-73—144
|a-Alvaro Ortiz
|73-71—144
|Keegan Bradley
|76-68—144
|Bubba Watson
|72-72—144
|Si Woo Kim
|72-72—144
|Kyle Stanley
|72-72—144
|Marc Leishman
|72-72—144
|Rory McIlroy
|73-71—144
|Cameron Smith
|70-74—144
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|78-67—145
|Satoshi Kodaira
|75-70—145
|Andrew Landry
|72-73—145
|Hideki Matsuyama
|75-70—145
|Trevor Immelman
|74-72—146
|Tyrrell Hatton
|73-73—146
|Patrick Cantlay
|73-73—146
|Keith Mitchell
|72-74—146
|Aaron Wise
|75-71—146
|Henrik Stenson
|74-72—146
|Haotong Li
|72-74—146
|a-Devon Bling
|74-73—147
|Martin Kaymer
|73-74—147
|Alex Noren
|75-72—147
|Billy Horschel
|72-75—147
|Zach Johnson
|74-73—147
|a-Takumi Kanaya
|73-74—147
|Branden Grace
|72-75—147
|Emiliano Grillo
|72-75—147
|Eddie Pepperell
|74-73—147
Failed to make the cut
|Sandy Lyle
|73-75—148
|Stewart Cink
|76-72—148
|Justin Rose
|75-73—148
|a-Kevin O’Connell
|77-71—148
|Mike Weir
|72-76—148
|Danny Willett
|75-73—148
|Sergio Garcia
|73-75—148
|Adam Long
|75-74—149
|Brandt Snedeker
|75-74—149
|Fred Couples
|78-71—149
|Charl Schwartzel
|77-72—149
|Shugo Imahira
|76-74—150
|Larry Mize
|77-74—151
|Shane Lowry
|78-73—151
|Matt Wallace
|75-77—152
|a-Jovan Rebula
|73-79—152
|Michael Kim
|76-78—154
|Paul Casey
|81-73—154
|Vijay Singh
|80-76—156
|Ian Woosnam
|80-76—156
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|78-79—157
|Angel Cabrera
|82-75—157
