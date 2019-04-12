The Masters Scores

Friday At Augusta National GC Augusta, Ga. Purse: To be annouced, $11 million last year Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72 Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Francesco Molinari 70-67—137 Jason Day 70-67—137 Brooks Koepka 66-71—137 Adam Scott 69-68—137 Louis Oosthuizen 71-66—137 Dustin Johnson 68-70—138 Justin Harding 69-69—138 Xander Schauffele 73-65—138 Tiger Woods 70-68—138 Ian Poulter 68-71—139 Jon Rahm 69-70—139 Patton Kizzire 70-70—140 Matt Kuchar 71-69—140 Phil Mickelson 67-73—140 Charles Howell III 73-67—140 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-72—141 Bryson DeChambeau 66-75—141 Justin Thomas 73-68—141 Corey Conners 70-71—141 Tony Finau 71-70—141 Gary Woodland 70-71—141 Rickie Fowler 70-71—141 Thorbjorn Olesen 71-71—142 Kevin Kisner 69-73—142 J.B. Holmes 70-72—142 Lucas Bjerregaard 70-72—142 Charley Hoffman 71-71—142 Tommy Fleetwood 71-71—142 Bernhard Langer 71-72—143 Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-70—143 Jordan Spieth 75-68—143 Kevin Tway 72-71—143 a-Viktor Hovland 72-71—143 Patrick Reed 73-70—143 Webb Simpson 72-71—143 Jimmy Walker 72-72—144 Kevin Na 71-73—144 a-Alvaro Ortiz 73-71—144 Keegan Bradley 76-68—144 Bubba Watson 72-72—144 Si Woo Kim 72-72—144 Kyle Stanley 72-72—144 Marc Leishman 72-72—144 Rory McIlroy 73-71—144 Cameron Smith 70-74—144 Matthew Fitzpatrick 78-67—145 Satoshi Kodaira 75-70—145 Andrew Landry 72-73—145 Hideki Matsuyama 75-70—145 Trevor Immelman 74-72—146 Tyrrell Hatton 73-73—146 Patrick Cantlay 73-73—146 Keith Mitchell 72-74—146 Aaron Wise 75-71—146 Henrik Stenson 74-72—146 Haotong Li 72-74—146 a-Devon Bling 74-73—147 Martin Kaymer 73-74—147 Alex Noren 75-72—147 Billy Horschel 72-75—147 Zach Johnson 74-73—147 a-Takumi Kanaya 73-74—147 Branden Grace 72-75—147 Emiliano Grillo 72-75—147 Eddie Pepperell 74-73—147

Failed to make the cut

Sandy Lyle 73-75—148 Stewart Cink 76-72—148 Justin Rose 75-73—148 a-Kevin O’Connell 77-71—148 Mike Weir 72-76—148 Danny Willett 75-73—148 Sergio Garcia 73-75—148 Adam Long 75-74—149 Brandt Snedeker 75-74—149 Fred Couples 78-71—149 Charl Schwartzel 77-72—149 Shugo Imahira 76-74—150 Larry Mize 77-74—151 Shane Lowry 78-73—151 Matt Wallace 75-77—152 a-Jovan Rebula 73-79—152 Michael Kim 76-78—154 Paul Casey 81-73—154 Vijay Singh 80-76—156 Ian Woosnam 80-76—156 Jose Maria Olazabal 78-79—157 Angel Cabrera 82-75—157

