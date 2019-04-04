This Date In Baseball

April 5

1913 — Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field hosted its first game, an exhibition. Before a crowd of 25,000, the Dodgers beat the Giants, 3-2. Casey Stengel hit a an inside-the-park homer for Brooklyn.

1971 — In their last opening day, the Senators, behind pitcher Dick Bosman, beat the Oakland A’s 8-0 before 45,000 fans at RFK Stadium.

1972 — For the first time, Major League Baseball failed to open because of a player strike, which started April 1 and would be settled April 13.

1979 — Baltimore manager Earl Weaver earned his 1,000th career victory when the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox.

1983 — The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 16-13 in the highest-scoring opening day game in 50 years. Winning pitcher Tim Lollar also drove in three runs.

1993 — The expansion Florida Marlins won their first game, 6-3 over the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Joe Robbie Stadium. The new Colorado Rockies lost to the Mets 3-0 in New York.

1998 — Andy Benes pitched seven strong innings and Matt Williams had three hits and an RBI in to lead Arizona to its first victory, a 3-2 win over San Francisco. The Diamondbacks (1-5) had the second longest, season-opening losing streak for an expansion team in its first season.

1999 — Raul Mondesi hit a game-tying, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and a two-run shot in the 11th as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Arizona 8-6.

2003 — Kansas City became the first major league team to start 5-0 after a 100-loss season.

2004 — Carlos Beltran of Kansas City and Shannon Stewart of Minnesota combined to set a record. For the first time in modern history, two players hit game-winning home runs on the same day. The Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 9-7 while the Twins overcame the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in 11 innings. The Royals also were the first team since 1901 to recover from a ninth-inning deficit of four runs on opening day.

2005 — The Washington Nationals, formerly known as the Montreal Expos, lost their inaugural season opener to Philadelphia 8-4.

2012 — J.P. Arencibia’s three-run homer in the 16th inning sent the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-4 win over the Cleveland Indians in the longest opening-day game in major league history. The marathon eclipsed the previous longest openers — 15 innings between Cleveland and Detroit in 1960 and 15 innings between Philadelphia and Washington in 1926.

2013 — Chris Davis extended his torrid start with a grand slam and five RBIs, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Minnesota 9-5 in their home opener. Davis became the fourth player in major league history to homer in his first four games of the season. In the four games, Davis was 9 for 15 with four homers and 16 RBIs. Davis’ 16 RBIs in his team’s first four games broke the record of 12 and he became the first player to hit a home and drive in three runs in each of the first four games to start a season.

2015 — The Los Angeles Dodgers set a baseball record with a $270 million opening-day payroll, including nearly $44 million going to players no longer on the team. Major League Baseball’s average salary on opening day also set a mark at $4.2 million.

Today’s birthdays: Jorge De La Rosa, 38.

