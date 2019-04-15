This Date In Baseball

April 16

1929 — Cleveland’s Earl Averill became the first American League player to hit a home run in his first major league plate appearance. The Indians won 5-4 in 11 innings on Carl Lind’s double.

1935 — Babe Ruth, 40, made a sensational National League debut in Boston. His single and homer off Carl Hubbell led the Braves over the Giants 4-2.

1940 — Bob Feller of Cleveland defeated the Chicago White Sox 1-0 in the only opening day no-hitter in major league history.

Advertisement

1948 — WGN-TV televised a baseball game for the first time. It was an exhibition game at Wrigley Field with Jack Brickhouse doing the play-by-play. The White Sox defeated the Cubs 4-1.

1972 — Burt Hooton of the Cubs no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 at Wrigley Field.

1972 — San Francisco’s Dave Kingman hit for the cycle in a 10-6 win against the Houston Astros at the Astrodome.

1978 — Bob Forsch of the St. Louis Cardinals no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0. Less than a year later, Bob’s brother Ken of the Houston Astros pitched a no-hitter against Atlanta. They are the only brothers to throw no-hitters.

1984 — Dave Kingman of the Oakland A’s hit three home runs, including a grand slam, in his first three at-bats. He drove in eight runs in a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

1989 — Kelly Gruber became the first Blue Jays player to hit for the cycle, and Toronto beat the Kansas City Royals 15-8. Gruber drove in six runs.

1997 — The Chicago Cubs set the mark for worst start in National League history, making three more errors as they extended their losing streak to 12 with a 4-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Chicago broke the modern NL record of 0-10 set by Atlanta in 1988 and the overall NL record of 0-11 by the 1884 Detroit Wolverines.

2005 — Toronto’s Reed Johnson tied a major league record when he was hit by three pitches. Two came with the bases loaded in the Blue Jays’ 8-0 victory over Texas.

2007 — The Cleveland Indians became the first team in nearly 55 years to win a game with their only hit coming in their first at-bat. Grady Sizemore led off Cleveland’s 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox with a double.

2009 — Grady Sizemore hit a grand slam and Cleveland ruined the first game at the new Yankee Stadium by beating New York 10-2.

Today’s birthdays: Albert Almora, 25; Keone Kela, 26; Nolan Arenado, 28; Travis Shaw, 29; Richard Bleier, 32.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.