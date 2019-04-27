This is spring? Weekend snow, cold hit Midwestern states

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter storm warnings have been posted in at least four Midwestern states as spring pauses for a mix of rain and snow just days before the calendar turns to May.

The Chicago White Sox scratched a Saturday baseball game with the Detroit Tigers as snow fell in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service predicted as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) on both sides of the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago airports.

Winter storm warnings were also posted for southern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa, where snow was piling up.

The National Weather Service is predicting difficult travel and possible tree damage due to strong winds and limited visibility. The temperature in Chicago was 33 degrees (0.56 Celsius), 30 degrees colder than Friday’s conditions.

