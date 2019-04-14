Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thunder-Trail Blazers, Box

April 14, 2019 6:13 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (99)

George 8-24 6-6 26, Grant 2-8 4-4 8, Adams 8-14 1-2 17, Westbrook 8-17 8-8 24, Ferguson 1-3 0-0 3, Morris 1-3 0-1 2, Noel 4-5 0-0 8, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Schroder 5-17 1-2 11. Totals 37-93 20-23 99.

PORTLAND (104)

Harkless 1-5 0-0 2, Aminu 2-5 6-6 10, Kanter 8-15 4-6 20, Lillard 9-21 7-8 30, McCollum 9-24 3-5 24, Collins 1-1 0-0 2, Leonard 0-1 1-2 1, Curry 3-6 0-0 8, Hood 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-86 21-27 104.

Oklahoma City 25 23 21 30— 99
Portland 39 15 22 28—104

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 5-33 (George 4-15, Ferguson 1-2, Morris 0-1, Felton 0-1, Grant 0-3, Westbrook 0-4, Schroder 0-7), Portland 11-25 (Lillard 5-11, McCollum 3-7, Curry 2-3, Hood 1-1, Aminu 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Kanter 0-1). Fouled Out_George. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 49 (Westbrook, George 10), Portland 48 (Kanter 18). Assists_Oklahoma City 18 (Westbrook 10), Portland 14 (Lillard 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 26, Portland 17. Technicals_Ferguson, McCollum. A_19,886 (19,393).

