Thunder-Trail Blazers, Box

April 17, 2019 1:15 am
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (94)

George 11-20 3-4 27, Grant 1-7 3-6 5, Adams 7-8 2-5 16, Westbrook 5-20 3-3 14, Ferguson 3-9 0-0 7, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 1-3 4-4 7, Noel 4-6 0-0 8, Felton 0-3 1-2 1, Burton 1-4 0-0 2, Schroder 2-5 3-4 7. Totals 35-86 19-28 94.

PORTLAND (114)

Harkless 6-9 1-2 14, Aminu 2-7 1-2 6, Kanter 2-5 2-2 6, Lillard 10-21 5-7 29, McCollum 12-22 6-6 33, Layman 0-1 2-2 2, Collins 3-5 0-0 6, Labissiere 0-1 0-0 0, Leonard 2-4 0-0 5, Curry 3-5 0-0 9, Hood 2-7 0-0 4, Simons 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-90 17-21 114.

Oklahoma City 31 23 21 19— 94
Portland 26 28 37 23—114

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 5-28 (George 2-7, Morris 1-1, Ferguson 1-5, Westbrook 1-6, Burton 0-1, Schroder 0-1, Felton 0-2, Grant 0-5), Portland 13-32 (Lillard 4-8, Curry 3-4, McCollum 3-7, Leonard 1-1, Harkless 1-2, Aminu 1-3, Layman 0-1, Labissiere 0-1, Hood 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 47 (Adams, Westbrook 9), Portland 44 (Harkless 9). Assists_Oklahoma City 21 (Westbrook 11), Portland 17 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 27, Portland 27. Technicals_Morris, Collins. A_20,041 (19,393).

