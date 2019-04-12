Listen Live Sports

Thunder’s Paul George could sit Game 1 with sore shoulder

April 12, 2019 4:31 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder forward Paul George could miss Sunday’s playoff opener at Portland with right shoulder soreness.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Friday the All-Star is considered day-to-day.

George finished second in the league with 28.0 points per game this season, and he led the league with 2.21 steals per contest. He shoots 39 percent from 3-point range and is the team’s No. 3 rebounder.

George hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Houston on Tuesday, but he aggravated a previous injury during the game and was in too much pain to play in the regular-season finale Wednesday at Milwaukee.

George also missed games on Feb. 28, March 2 and March 3 with soreness in the right shoulder. He has had problems with his left shoulder, too, though the issues are unrelated.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

